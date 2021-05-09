'The marathon' -- Mother's Day this year took much preparation, creativity, restaurant workers say

Mother's Day is usually a big money maker for restaurants. With COVID restrictions still in place, business owners say they've worked hard to make the day special.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A busy restaurant is usually a good thing, at least as far as owners are concerned. And at the Canning House in Forty Fort, Mother's Day is as busy as it gets.

"It's a day where a table won't sit empty for probably five, ten minutes at most," Natalie Lynn, co-owner of the Canning House, said.

Lynn says it’s one of the busiest days of the year for them.

"A lot of us have been referring to this as a marathon – the marathon,” she said.

And what's a race without hurdles to help you train? Staffer Abby Clark says over the past year-plus, they’ve faced plenty of them.

"COVID restrictions has been a hurdle that I think we've mastered at this point,” Clark said.

Natalie Lynn says her entire staff is fully vaccinated. They’ve also noticed people feeling more comfortable sitting indoors ever since the state opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

"Of course, a lot of people are vaccinated, but we've been very fortunate to be very busy this holiday,” Lynn said.

She adds that while they're thrilled to be open for Mother's Day, it didn’t come without many extra details.

"I think it's come down to just really being creative," Lynn said.

For example – taking salt and pepper off the tables of the diners.

"You don't really think about the fact that you and every other person that sat at that table use the same salt and pepper shaker,” Abby Clark said.

And adding disposable menus, as well as sanitizers.

"So the second somebody gets up,” Clark said, “we have our sanitation, we have our disinfecting wipes, our disinfecting spray."

Then there's the spacing for patrons.

"In other years, we could say, 'Oh, we have a table of six, and a table of four and a table of two.’ Now we're just trying to be more thoughtful of how we're spacing people," Natalie Lynn said.

Lynn says larger tables either go to the back area or outside. Of course, Mother’s Day this year wasn’t exactly the warmest – which is why huge heaters sat near the outside tables.

"We've expanded outside of our doors in all directions," Lynn said.

With all these details, workers say, comes the added pressure of many families finally reuniting for the first time in over a year.

"Is that added pressure, 100 percent,” Lynn said. “Is that performance anxiety, 100 percent."

And like a marathon, Lynn says the road up to this point has been a long one.

"It's also shown us if you're really creative, and you really love it, it will really work out,” she said. “And that's what we're doing here today.”