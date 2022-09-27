Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County

Route 11 in Shickshinny has new name to honor a state lawmaker who served the area for decades.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay.

Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years.

"At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only 23 years old. At that time, he was the youngest Pennsylvania state representative to ever serve," said State Representative Karen Boback in a speech at the dedication ceremony.

Hasay passed away in February of 2021

Those who came to the ribbon cutting for his highway dedication on Route 11 tell Newswatch 16 about what they remember most about him and his service.

"He was a champion for all the roads to get repairs — potholes fixed and new roads installed," said Pamela LeValley of Harveyville, his friend of 40 years.

"That's how he started out. I mean, 50 years ago, the roads were really bad," explained John Hasay, George Hasay's younger brother. "He campaigned through the years fixing the roads, and he won on that. He went on a fluke; he didn't win by very many votes. But that was his main thing to do is get the roads fixed, and he did that all the time."

His family said that makes this dedication fitting.

"I'm overwhelmed with all the all the dignitaries that are here today and the people that turned out, and it's just so nice. We're deeply honored and very proud," said John Hasay.

"Oh, it means everything to me because he was such a good friend, and he would do anything for anyone use such a good and kind soul," said LeValley.

Regrettably, there is a misspelling on the sign that debuted Tuesday morning, but legislators tell Newswatch 16 it will be fixed as soon as possible.