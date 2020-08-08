The Growing Patch holds open house

Owners say as soon as they get the green light from the state, they are ready to open.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A new daycare and early learning facility in West Pittston is getting ready to be licensed.

The Growing Patch early learning facility along Tunkhannock Avenue is taking enrollments for children from 3 months through 12-years-old.

The facility held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to celebrate being one step closer to opening.

The owners tell Newswatch 16 that licensing has been a slow process due to COVID-19.

"We are literally ready. We have everything ready to go we just need the state to come through and do their walk, and give us the go ahead, so we're waiting on a phone call," said Sarah Benczkowski.