The final graduation day for G.A.R.

Dozens of alumni came to G.A.R. Memorial High School to honor the final class. The class of 2021 graduated 100 years after construction began on the school.

Families and students filtered into GAR Memorial High School for the final graduation ceremony. Many students were nervous, excited, and even surprised the day was finally here.

"It's actually crazy, like, I actually never thought I'd be here right now, but it flew so fast," said senior Noah Taylor. "The days are long, but the years just flew by."

Graduates from classes as far back as 1965 gathered to honor the last class of the school.

"We want to honor the graduates. 2020 was the year they went through, obviously, like we've all got the grand prize and we want to show them the last graduating high school seniors of our beloved GAR, they deserve this time," said Bob Manfre, GAR class of 1972.

"We're just thankful that someone decided to try and organize this. It's terrific the turnout, and we're anxious to see the kids coming by," said Chip Godfrey, GAR class of 1965.

Before the students processed through the auditorium, they made their way through the crowd of alumni before the final sendoff from the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial High School in Wilkes-Barre.

"It's awesome. It's awesome. I love singing the alma mater," Manfre said.

"It's a fun day, but it's also a sad day," Godfrey added.