The bazaar is back at Germania Hose Company in Duryea

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spoke with firefighters in Duryea today about the return of the annual bazaar that kicks off Friday night.

DURYEA, Pa. — Volunteers are preparing the porketta for an eventful weekend at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea.

"We are going to have our, I think, 96th annual carnival. It'll be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Parade's tonight, on Friday night, and a big fireworks display Sunday night, starting at 10 o'clock," said Jerry Korea, hose company president.

The bazaar was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and it hurt the department financially because it's a major fundraiser.

Korea says this department doesn't receive local tax money to help with cash flow.

Something that makes this department busier than others is its dive and scuba team that responds to emergencies all over the region and beyond.

"We go all over the whole county. We also are part of a big team that could go statewide if we had to, so that kind of sets us above a little bit everyone else, so the guys here are not just firefighters, we're also EMTs in here. We also have divers, rescue divers, so there's a lot of different factions that make up this department."

Even though the bazaar is back, firefighters say it's going to look a little different than in previous years. They've had to scale back what they can offer to the community because of a lack of workers.

"There's just no help here, so we had to scale back, and we tried to run a scaled-back picnic. I'm hoping everybody still comes out. We'll deal with not enough people, but everybody should come out, but we did scale back a little bit. The pandemic has hit us in different ways, and you know, like I said, from people there, we can't have chicken wings this year because the prices are too high. So there's all these little things that affected us, but it's just so good to finally just be able to do this."

The bazaar will also feature live music and a craft show.