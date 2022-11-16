Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre.
The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO.
Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the need is greater than ever; 200 more families signed up to receive meals compared to last year.
"There are a lot that are struggling; we don't know the names, but we do know thats going on, and so it is a beautiful to be a part and help out the communities of families in need for especially in this time does the holidays. You know where Christmas is coming with cost insulation everything that's going on, and so here we are supplying them with your Thanksgiving meal," said Annie Maldonado, volunteer.
The Salvation Army is distributing meal kits through Friday.
If you haven't signed up and would like to pick up a kit, you can find more information here.
