Part of Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township crumbled during Wednesday's heavy rain.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A day after a road collapsed in Luzerne County, work has started to create a temporary one.

It's the only road that leads trucks to a distribution center.

So, crews are working on a temporary road for trucks to get in and out with deliveries.