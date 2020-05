The teen was swimming at the Francis E. Walter Dam Tuesday when he jumped into the water from a cliff and struggled in the water.

The coroner says Devin Janvere was swimming at the Francis E. Walter Dam Tuesday when he jumped into the water from a cliff.

Investigators say the 16-year-old boy from Tobyhanna was struggling in the water.

Dive teams pulled his body out a few hours later.