Teen struck in Hazleton hit and run dies

HAZLETON, Pa. — A teenager struck in a hit-and-run crash in Hazleton has died.

The Luzerne County coroner says Hector Padilla, 15, of Hazleton, died Friday.

The teen was riding his bike on Poplar Street on June 12 when he was struck by a vehicle. That driver took off.

Surveillance pictures show the vehicle is a white four-door Chevy Silverado. State police say the truck should have damage to the passenger side front end.