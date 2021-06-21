x
Teen struck in Hazleton hit and run dies

The 15-year-old boy died at the hospital after being hit by a truck on Poplar Street earlier this month.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A teenager struck in a hit-and-run crash in Hazleton has died.

The Luzerne County coroner says Hector Padilla, 15, of Hazleton, died Friday.

The teen was riding his bike on Poplar Street on June 12 when he was struck by a vehicle.  That driver took off.

Surveillance pictures show the vehicle is a white four-door Chevy Silverado. State police say the truck should have damage to the passenger side front end. 

So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly crash in Hazleton.

