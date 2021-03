The deadly fire tore through the home in Luzerne County last Thursday.

GLEN LYON, Pa. — A teen girl badly injured in a Luzerne County fire last week has died.

Grace Miller, 13, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The girl was rescued from a house fire on North Market Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township last Thursday.

Firefighters said six people who lived in the home were displaced.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.