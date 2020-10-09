Teen pleads guilty in Wilkes-Barre murder

Louisa 'Alex' Reyes of Wilkes-Barre was only 14 when she was charged as an adult with Fred Boote's murder. Now she's pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Louisa 'Alex' Reyes has pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and murder of the second degree for the death of Fred Boote.

Fred Boote was found stabbed to death in his home on Donald Court in South Wilkes-Barre in September of 2018.

According to police, Louisa Reyes, who was 14 at the time, is the daughter of the victim's ex-girlfriend, and both Reyes and her mother lived at the home. That is until Boote kicked them out sometime in the summer of 2018.

Here's what police said happened on the night of the murder:

The teen knocked on Boote's door and when he answered, she and Reynaldo Mercado broke into the house. Then, Reyes went into the kitchen, got a knife, and gave it to Mercado, and he then stabbed and killed Boote.

According to the police report, Mercado then doused the victim's body with gas and lit it on fire.

Mercado and Reyes were found in New Jersey the day after the murder and have been locked up since. Mercado is scheduled to stand trial for the murder on November 13th.

Mercado's trial will be held in the Mohegan Sun Arena because of social distancing.