The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton.

Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots.

A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.

The teenager was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton and then flown to a trauma care facility.

No word on any suspects after Thursday night's shooting in Hazleton.