Teen dies after Hazle Township shooting

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager has died after a shooting in Luzerne County.

It happened on East 23rd Street in Hazle Township, outside Hazleton, on Friday.

The coroner confirms Rolando Cepeda, 18, of Hazle Township, died Sunday at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide

Several other people were also shot.

A juvenile was arrested for that shooting on Saturday. Ismael Valdez Batista, 17, is charged as an adult with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.