Teen charged with Aggravated Assault after attacking two females with a sword

Police say the 17-year-old spit at officers and had to be carried by multiple officers into the station.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager in Luzerne County is accused of assault after allegedly attacking two women and spitting at police and emergency personnel.

Plymouth police were called to a home on Vine Street around five Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say 17-year-old Aloni Robinson-Modeste was holding a sword when they arrived and thrust it at an officer while refusing to put it down.

Police used a taser to subdue her.

A woman who lives at the home said Robinson-Modeste tried to strangle her when she wouldn't let the teenager use her cell phone.

Officers in Luzerne County say the girl also threatened to kill police and blow up the police station.