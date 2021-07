The stabbing happened in April.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A teenager has been charged as an adult after a stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Kayshawn George, 17, stabbed another young man back in April in Eyerman Park along Andover Street.

The victim told investigators that he and George got into a fist fight.

That's when George got a knife from another man and allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm and chest.