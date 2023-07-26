Teen arrested for Nanticoke shooting

A 14 year old was shot in the head in the city last Friday.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police have arrested a teen for a shooting that left another teenager hurt in Luzerne County.

Police say John Pearce, 16, of Wyoming, is being charged as an adult after that shooting in Nanticoke on last Friday night.

The victim is a 14 year old who was shot in the head during what officers called a drive-by gang-related shooting near the intersection of West Green and Maple Streets.

At last check, the victim was still in the hospital.

Pearce is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit arson, conspiring to commit reckless burning, and related charges.