Tax season officially underway

The IRS started accepting tax return forms two weeks earlier than last year.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Hoping to get through this tax season? You're not alone.

Mark Mihalka co-owns Liberty Tax on South Main Street in Pittston.

He says filers should remember two important keywords this year "early" and "e-filing."

"We strongly recommend e-filing tax returns because there is a backlog on paper returns from prior years and all that. So it's very important to e-file your tax returns. Wait for all your tax forms. Don't just run when you get one W-2 and file it. Wait until you get all your tax forms. Your W-2 and unemployment. If you are waiting on 1090ATs for college. Dependent care credit is very important this year, you want to make sure you have all of that," said Mark Mihalka, Liberty Tax.

Mihalka says there are changes people should be aware of this year, too.

For starters, jobless benefits received in 2021 will be taxable on the 2021 federal income tax return.

You'll also need to account for child tax credits. That money was made available from July to December and needs to be listed on your 2021 tax return.

Plus, don't forget that stimulus check from last spring.

"It was that third stimulus payment, it was a long time ago, last March. Make sure you know you received it. The other ingredient there is the advanced child tax credits payments. You want to make sure that is accurate what is on your IRS account as well. If that doesn't match up, that could be another thing to possibly delay your return. There were letters mailed out to everyone with the advanced child tax credit. They are called 6419's," said Mihalka.

W-2's are due to be mailed no later than January 31st, that's next Monday.

You can choose to have your check mailed or get it directly deposited into your bank account.

Tax professionals say direct deposit often gets you your money faster.

The last day to file your taxes is April 18, 2022, unless the IRS chooses to extend it.