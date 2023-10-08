Tarselli resentenced for murder in Luzerne County

Todd Tarselli pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1993 for executing the manager of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hazelton.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A convicted killer in Luzerne County was resentenced on Thursday for the same crime three decades ago.

A judge sentenced Todd Tarselli to 52 and a half years for the 1992 murder, which means he has a chance of parole in about 20 years.

Tarselli pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1993 for executing the manager of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hazelton.

Police say he shot Mark Bunchalk nine times before stealing $1,000 from the fast-food restaurant.

Tarselli was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The state superior court ordered Tarselli to be resentenced in 2021 after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling which says it is unconstitutional to sentence a juvenile to life in prison without parole.

He was granted a resentencing hearing in part because of uncertainty regarding his date of birth from an orphanage in Korea where he was adopted. The court believed it was possible he was only 17 at the time of the crime, but Tarselli was sentenced as an adult.

Tarselli's attorney said he has been rehabilitated while in prison for the past three decades.

"He knew that going into this thing, it was going to be an uphill battle. He knew going into this thing it was going to be better than what he had," said his attorney William Watt.

The prosecution argued that Tarselli planned the gruesome killing.

Tarselli has already served more than 30 years in prison.