PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A truck hauling gasoline crashed Friday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the "lower" roundabout near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The tank is leaking gas into a storm sewer.

There's no word what caused the truck to crash.

The driver of the truck was pulled out by a FedEx delivery driver.

