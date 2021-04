A tanker rollover closed a ramp to Interstate 81 near Pittston Friday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A tanker is leaking fuel after a rollover in Luzerne County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday on the ramp to Interstate 81 south from Route 315 in Pittston Township.

There's no word if anyone was hurt.

PennDOT expects the ramp to be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday.