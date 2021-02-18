Talk radio fans flood WILK with calls about Rush Limbaugh's passing

The talk radio icon passed away at the age of 70 after losing his battle to stage four lung cancer.

DUPONT, Pa. — The phone lines were ringing non-stop at WILK studios during host Frank Andrews' afternoon show.



People were calling to talk about the death of talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh, who passed away at the age of 70 after losing his battle to stage four lung cancer.



“We are talking about the big story of the day and that is Rush Limbaugh has passed away,” Andrews said into the microphone.



“No matter what your political preference is, you've got to respect what he has done to radio. You just got to respect,” said Steve, a caller from Dallas.



Andrews says Limbaugh is seen as being the trailblazer of conservative talk radio, a man who did not pull punches about his beliefs.

Limbaugh started his career as a Top 40 DJ but switched to talk radio.

Andrews says he's listened to Limbaugh since the show became nationally syndicated in 1988.

Andrews says it hit him hard hearing Limbaugh's wife make the announcement of his passing.



“I heard his wife come on and announce it. I felt a tear run down my cheek,” said Andrews. “I just loved the guy and I'm really sad to see him go.”



It was just last year that Limbaugh announced he had cancer in February 2020.

The following day President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Andrews says it was how popular Limbaugh made talk radio that will be one of his lasting legacies.



“I remember people saying that he saved AM radio. Back in 1988, everybody was you know, music, FM,” said Andrews. “And all of a sudden you've got this guy that's doing a talk show in the middle of the day on AM radio station!”



Andrews says Limbaugh's success and popularity inspired others who shared his views to seek out careers in talk radio.



“The Sean Hannity's, the Mark Levin's and everybody is a result of Rush creating an audience for conservative talk radio,” said Andrews.



