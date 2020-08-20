Tale of two industries at one business during pandemic

Gebhardt's has been both hurt and helped by the pandemic and the closures and cancellations that came with it.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Doug Gebhardt was allowed to reopen his billiards, bowling, and awards shop on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre at the end of May.

He says May and June are usually his busiest time for awards and plaque orders. That part of his business has been hurt by the pandemic and all the school and sports cancellations that came with it.

"Oh, it's down significantly," laughed Gebhardt. "Yeah, it's down you know just people aren't ordering them at all, so it's been tough."

The owner tells Newswatch 16 he's in an interesting situation because while some parts of his business, like awards and trophies, are seeing an all-time low, other aspects are seeing a high.

"The home recreation side, the pool tables, shuffleboards and all that, that's been surprisingly busy for the summer for us," said Gebhardt.

Gebhardt says he's finding a lot of people coming in to add recreation to their homes or to furnish their man caves, like Jimmy Jones of Wilkes-Barre. He says being at home with his kids has inspired him to invest in a dartboard and other items he's finding at Gebhardt's

"It just made me want more of my own time and my own space in the house, you know what I mean, because everything's kid stuff everywhere, you know what I mean? So it's going to give me more of my own personal space and time to be alone to watch games and chill out with buddies," said Jones.

"I think people, it was a combination of things, people couldn't go on vacations, so they had extra vacation money they needed to spend or they were stuck at home with nowhere else to go, basically, so they are looking for things to do in their homes and this is one great home recreation that you can have," explained Gebhardt.