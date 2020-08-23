Taking to the open road for annual car cruise

More than 50 cars took part in the Hazleton Rapid Transit System Car Club's Car Cruise.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A three-decades-long tradition continued as the Hazleton Rapid Transit System Car Club held its 31st annual Car Cruise with more than 50 vintage rides hitting the streets.

Drivers left the Laurel Mall before cruising for about 35 miles and ending up near Bloomsburg.

Organizers say they weren't able to fundraise throughout the summer and do their usual tire giveaway and youth scholarship, but riders were ecstatic to keep the cruise alive.

"Little bit of an abbreviated thing this year but at least we were able to do it and keep it going so we don't have to put that asterisk in their next year that we missed a year," said Jamie Passon, President of Hazleton Rapid Transit System Car Club.