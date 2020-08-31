Take out spaghetti dinner for a cause

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a spaghetti dinner for a cause in Luzerne County.
Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Company 141 hosted the takeout only dinner along North Church Street on Sunday.
The meal cost $10 and all the money raised goes towards helping the fire company with necessary purchases.
They say this year, the fundraiser is more important than ever.
"This past year with COVID, donations are critical. It's hard for everybody to survive on their own but volunteer fire companies, our call volume did not drop, our expenses still continue to go up," said David Shema, Hazle Township Volunteer Fire Company. "We accept donations all the time, not just during fundraising like this. If you're able, please donate, not just to our company but to any volunteer fire company. It's crucial to our livelihood."
They served up more than 200 dinners at the fundraiser in Luzerne County.