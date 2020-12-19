Take-out holiday dinner held in Nanticoke

Over 500 people were served on Friday evening.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The City of Nanticoke partnered with the Greater Nanticoke Area School District to hand out meals for the community on Friday.

The two partnered up to feed more people because of the pandemic.

The dinner was handed out take-out and drive-thru style to the public.

They served over 500 people hot turkey and ham meals with sides and desserts.

"Just being able to give back during the holiday season, with the form of a holiday meal and things like that. It definitely means a lot to the community and myself," said Ron Bruza, Educational Principal of the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.