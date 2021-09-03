Swoyersville Mayor donating books to students

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — One man has a goal of giving away around one-thousand books to kids in Luzerne County.
That man is Swoyersville's Mayor, Christopher Concert.
Concert has been collecting books for months and last week, in honor of "Read Across America", he gave away four hundred new books to his community.
"They can take this book, they can keep it and have it forever. They can pass it down to someone else, if we can get them off the computer and off the different things, but be active and continue reading I think that's an amazing thing," said Concert.
Mayor Concert has set up a GoFundMe page in order to buy more books for more students.