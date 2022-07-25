Swoyersville man lends a hand in Ukraine

Dan Griffin will be spending at least a month rebuilding medical facilities and homes in the war torn country.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — They say a handyman is only as good as the tools in his toolbox.

Dan Griffin of Swoyersville is ready to go as he packs his bags for Ukraine.

"I'm going into areas that were damaged in the fighting and making suitable facilities for people, primarily medical aid," Griffin said. "Making the building secure, making them sanitary, so that they can be used in for that purpose."

Griffin will be working as a handyman with the organization Volunteer for Ukraine.

Many tools he has in his box were on his pack list. Others were suggestions, like a bulletproof vest. Or requests, like medicine soldiers on the front lines.

Dan has committed to lend a hand for at least a month in Ukraine and is scheduled to leave on Sunday.

Something he can't pack away in one of these bags is his inspiration for the trip.

"I think it's just a humanity thing. It has to do with being incensed, really, by the violence and just the crimes against people," Griffin said.

Or his experience as a former police officer.

"I think as a public servant and a peacekeeper, it kind of never leaves you. You know, you take an oath, but that doesn't expire with your resignation or your retirement. So that's really what I'm leaning on," he said.

If you would like to learn more about Dan's efforts or offer some support, you can find out more on his GoFundMe page by clicking here.