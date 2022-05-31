Swinging into summer: Golf course gearing up for another busy season

A golf course in Luzerne County says more people have taken up the sport since the pandemic, and it seems they're sticking with it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — That sweet, satisfying sound of the club hitting a ball is what keeps golfers coming back for more.

Just ask Tony Barletta, the Director of Golf at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club in Dorrance Township, near Mountain Top. He tried to retire and only lasted two days away from the course.

He said, "And now I'm back six years. So I think I'm a lifer here, which is a great place to be."

More and more people are discovering that they agree with him. The pandemic introduced a lot of newbies to the game.

"Since there was really hardly anything to do in the pandemic, golf courses were one of the safest places to be. Because literally, other than your foursome, you're 200 yards away from the next group," Barletta said.

Staff at Blue Ridge have noticed a lot of young people and women are getting hooked on the sport.

"It's great for the game, as older people are retiring, playing less, golf was actually on a downward trend, unfortunately. With the pandemic, it's on an upward trend," said Duane Schell, General Manager & Superintendent.

"They're our future in golf, not only for us but for the whole industry," Barletta said.

But of course, the golf industry has not been spared from supply chain issues.

"Things are really backed up with equipment, parts, chemicals, fertilizer, golf apparel. Tony and the pro shop have done a great job staying ahead of the curve. On the golf course, I'm still waiting on equipment that was ordered in October," Schell said.

"You just have to think like six months ahead rather than two months or two weeks, when everything was normal," Barletta said.