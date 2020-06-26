Cops get sweet treat from 5-year-old fan

These days, acts of kindness seem to go a long way, especially when the recipients are local police officers. One such act came from a little girl with a dream.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — These days, acts of kindness, no matter the size, seem to go a long way, especially when the recipients are local police officers. One such act in Luzerne County that came from a 5-year-old girl with a dream.

The Stepanski twins just graduated kindergarten and started their summer with an act of kindness earlier this week, dropping off custom gift baskets to the Wright Township Police Department in Mountaintop

Jess Stepanski, their mother, says it was McKenzie's idea to give the police officers a present, which came as a bit of a surprise.

"I don't know if she just wanted to show appreciation to the police officers because of everything that's going on in the world and Jamie and I talk about it all the time in house. Is she overhearing our conversations? You wouldn't think a 5 year old would comprehend that, or even listen, so when she asked, I was like we have to do it," Jess Stepanski said.

The suggestion didn't really surprise McKenzie's twin sister Madison.

"Sissy loves policemans," Madison said.

"We did one of those chalkboards that you see all over on the first day of school and on the bottom of it, it asks what you wanted to be when you grow up. She said, 'a police officer.' We don't have any police officers in our family so we didn't know where this came from and she became slightly obsessed with it," Jess said.

She made sure to wear her police officer Halloween costume when she made her special delivery.

Officers in Wright Township say a small gesture like this goes a long way.

"Some of the guys you'll see, they have their lollipops sitting on their desk and you come in the next day on the next shift and there's no lollipops sitting there anymore so you know they appreciated it and enjoyed the lollipops," said Wright Township Police Sgt. Scott Rozitski.

And about McKenzie wanting to someday wear a real police badge?

"It's interesting and it's great because we need more diversity in this field, whether it be female officers, whether it be officers who can speak a different language, we need more diversity in police work, and it would only help the profession."