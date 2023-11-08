The sweet reason behind Kingston kids' lemonade stand

At just eight and nine years old, they wanted to make a difference for someone going through the toughest battle of their life.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Eight-year-old Hope Omar and her brother, Abraham, are getting ready for a big day of selling lemonade. After mixing together the good stuff, it was a quick taste test for the two siblings.

“I like it!” said Hope, in between gulps.

Before they set up shop on the sidewalks of Kingston, it was a labor of love to put together the stand. The duo decorated signs and made fresh-baked cookies.

“I actually started it yesterday because I helped open up the powder by ripping off the top part,” said Abraham.

They gave Newswatch 16 the insider tricks of the lemonade trade.

“There's a lot of ways to make lemonade. You take water and put sugar in it, and to make it more sweet, you put lemon juice in it,” said Hope.

But their reason behind the drinks is sweeter than sugar. The two decided to donate all their proceeds to Madi Westawski, a 17-year-old from Hanover Township recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Madi’s godfather, Mike Ashton, said the diagnosis has been incredibly hard on their family.

“Anyone who's had anyone deal with cancer knows what kind of fight she's in for,” Ashton added.

At just eight and nine years old, they wanted to make a difference for someone going through the toughest battle of their life.

“They always think of everyone besides themselves. Their mother's sick, so I think they understand when someone's not feeling well, and they want to help,” said Hope and Abraham’s grandmother, Judi Benson.

The two siblings poured much more than lemonade into every cup. A lesson of love that just can't be taught.

“It's an amazing thing for them to do this. Lemonade, cups of water, anything is hard work for them, and it's perfect,” added Ashton.