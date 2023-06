The vehicle drove into the building on West Juniper Street on Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAZLETON, Pa. — An SUV smashed into a convenient store in Luzerne County.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a store on West Juniper Street in Hazleton.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Crews are checking out the building to see if its structure is safe.

Hazleton City Firefighters posted photos on Facebook of the wreck.