New details on teens who drowned in Susquehanna River

Rescue teams were called out Tuesday to a spot on the river near the Carey Avenue Bridge.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The bodies of two teens were pulled from the river near Plymouth on Tuesday.

The Wyoming Valley West School District superintendent has confirmed that the two teens recovered from the river were students in the district.

Officials tell us dive crews were sent out on the water Tuesday after the two boys went underwater around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say one boy was having trouble swimming near the Carey Avenue Bridge, and the other tried to rescue him.

The bodies were recovered about five hours later.

The fire chief in Plymouth says the area where they were swimming looks calm, especially when the river is lower than usual, but underneath is a different story. He is trying to discourage everyone from swimming in the river.

The Luzerne County coroner's office is not releasing the names of the victims.