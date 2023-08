Susquehanna Nuclear will be testing all sirens that are part of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station's Emergency Notification System Thursday.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — Residents near Berwick should not be alarmed if they hear a siren on Thursday morning.

Susquehanna Nuclear will test all sirens within 10 miles of Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Salem Township at 11 a.m. for about three minutes.

Residents can also expect calls or texts from Columbia and Luzerne counties' Code Red Mass Notification System.