Suspects nabbed after pursuit in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people are in custody following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Hazleton police say they stopped a car for a traffic violation and realized there were arrest warrants for the driver, Jonathan Diefenderfer, and his passenger, Megan Welsh.

As officers approached the vehicle, they say the driver took off and tossed bags of drugs out the window.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed into another vehicle in Hazleton.

Diefenderfer and Welsh face a list of drug charges.