Suspected Wilkes-Barre hit and run driver arrested in North Carolina

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An arrest has been made in connection with a hit and run that seriously injured a mother of five in Wilkes-Barre.

U.S. Marshals found 29-year-old Unique Jones in North Carolina and took him into custody on Thursday.

Authorities believe Jones was driving the car that hit Angela Velazquez last month along Northampton Street.

Loved ones say the woman broke several bones and had to have one of her legs amputated.