Suspected Pittston shooter arrested

The incident occurred on Jan. 22 in the early morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The man suspected of firing shots at police in Luzerne County was arrested on Thursday.

David Fulweiler, of Pittston, is charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say Fulweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last week with another man and opened fire.

Officers fired back, but Fulweiler fled the scene.

Police arrested the suspect with Fulweiler shortly after the shots were fired.

That man was identified as Christopher Birry, of Scranton.