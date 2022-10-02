Suspect named in brutal Hazleton cold case

DNA was used to identify a suspect in the 57-year-old case of the rape and murder of Marise Chiverella.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Decades after a little girl was murdered, investigators have described how genetic genealogy was used to crack the case.

It was a case that rocked Hazleton 57 years ago–a little girl walking to school -- kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

All this time later, state police announced Thursday morning they know who killed Marise Chiverella.

Investigators used DNA profiles to identify James Forte as the suspect. He was born in 1941 and died in 1980. They then exhumed Forte's body on January 6, 2022. About a month later, DNA from the body was confirmed as a match to DNA samples taken from the girl's clothes.

Inside the Hazle Township Commons building, dozens of family and friends gathered Thursday to learn the details of the investigation.

Law enforcement members also were in attendance who covered the case over the decades.

Forte was just 22 years old when he took Marise off the street while she was walking to school.

Her body was found in a strip mine pit in Hazle Township.

Nearly 58 years later, with new technology, Marise's killer was identified through genealogy.

Her siblings say justice has finally been served.

"That we know the individual, it gives us a sense of closure," said Marise's brother Ronald Chiverella. "No full closure; we'll never have that, but a sense of closure that we know the individual that did it and that the individual isn't out committing the same crime and hurting other young girls like Marise."

A key break in the case came from an 18-year-old student who developed a fascination with genealogy when he was 10 years old.

Eric Schubert was at the state police news conference to explain how he used genetic genealogy to help state police pinpoint the subject in the case.