A man has died after an assault earlier this month.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The suspect in a brutal assault in Luzerne County will now face homicide charges.

Joshua Keziah of Berwick is accused of stomping on Frantz Orcel's head on Feb. 13.

The victim, who was pronounced dead last Thursday, was found in a parking lot on Vine Street in Hazleton.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide and said Orcel died from blunt force head injuries.