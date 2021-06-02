Suspect identified in Wilkes-Barre shooting

The shooting happened on Jan. 31, leaving two people dead and one injured.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A suspect was identified in a Wilkes-Barre shooting that left two people dead and one injured.

Police are searching for Jayshawn Johnson, 21, of Wilkes-Barre.

Johnson faces several felony charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The two victims, Damian Thomas and Maurice Chapman were pronounced dead at the shooting.

The third victim, Al Quan Cade Jr., suffered serious injuries and lost sight in his left eye.

The shooting took place on Saturday, Jan. 31 after 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Johnson is currently wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff's office.