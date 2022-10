State officials visited a farm in Luzerne County Tuesday to promote Pennsylvania's newest fall industry, agri-tourism.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township.

The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall.

Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business.

The Agricultural Department is also out with a new website where you can search for Pennsylvania products and connect with Pennsylvania farmers.