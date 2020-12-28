Surveying the flood damage in Luzerne County

Folks in Kingston checked out some of the flood damage done over the weekend.

KINGSTON, Pa. — After days of heavy rain and melting snow, the Susquehanna River crested in Wilkes-Barre at just above 25 feet on Saturday.

Newswatch 16 caught up with people taking in the aftermath of the storm in Kingston.

One man was taking photos of the river and said the park had some damage from the storm.

"We were riding around and wanted to get some pictures of the flooding, and we got some pictures of trees down over on the other side of Kirby Park down by the trails. It's real icy, a big mess actually. There was a lot of debris," said Jay Conden of Luzerne.