Surprise birthday parade held in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A surprise 11th birthday held special meaning on Sunday in Luzerne County.
Family and friends gathered for a drive-by party for Frankie Domoracki of Pittston.
Frank suffers from aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder that requires a bone marrow transplant.
Luckily - Frank's little sister Kelsey is a match, and they go for the procedure next month. So family members and friends spent Sunday doing something a little extra to celebrate.
"It was cool! Thank you, guys. It was nice, best birthday party ever," said Frank.
Frankie turns 11 later this week.
