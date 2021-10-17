x
Luzerne County

Surprise birthday parade held in Luzerne County

Frank will be receiving a bone marrow transplant next month, so his family and friends decided to celebrate his birthday on Sunday.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A surprise 11th birthday held special meaning on Sunday in Luzerne County.

Family and friends gathered for a drive-by party for Frankie Domoracki of Pittston.

Frank suffers from aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder that requires a bone marrow transplant.

Luckily - Frank's little sister Kelsey is a match, and they go for the procedure next month. So family members and friends spent Sunday doing something a little extra to celebrate.

"It was cool! Thank you, guys. It was nice, best birthday party ever," said Frank.

Frankie turns 11 later this week.

