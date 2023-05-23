Supporting veterans ahead of Memorial Day

A business in Luzerne County raised money to support veterans in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — 308 American flags are now flying outside of Sordoni Construction on Owen Street in Forty Fort.

"It's pretty neat. We when we first started doing this about five years ago, I think we had maybe 30-40 flags. Last year were 212 flags. We're up over 300, I think 308 this year that we put out there," said quality control manager Chuck Schell.

This is the result of a fundraiser the company does every year in honor of Memorial Day.

"We advertise on social media. We have a LinkedIn page and our Facebook page and people can go out there and buy a flag for $5. And they can buy that flag in memory or honor of a veteran," explained director of marketing Moreen Bertinelli. "And we collect all the names at the end of the program, and then all the money goes directly to Support Our Troops."

And organization quality control manager Chuck Shell says that was helpful to him while he served 22 years in the Navy.

"The military can only do so much. This company helps with many things you don't even think about, such as making phone calls back home," said Schell. "Back when I was in, it was fairly hard but making phone calls back home for young troops to call their families, see how things are gone or hear the baby's first cry or that kind of stuff."

This fundraiser aimed to honor veterans, both living and passed away, and folks at Sordoni are thrilled the response keeps growing.

"It's really overwhelming. How many people will appreciate and then will contribute to it there's comments everybody tries by there's comments all the time where you'll get something on their Facebook, even our own personal Facebook links and stuff. So it's really it's an honor to do such a thing for all the folks out there and still be able to get back to the service," said Schell.