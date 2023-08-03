Supervisors say no to zoning changes in Luzerne County

Proposed zoning changes that could have transformed more than 400 acres of woods into warehouses.

Example video title will go here for this video

INKERMAN, Pa. — It was a full meeting hall at the Jenkins Township Municipal Building where supervisors voted not to change the zoning of a large wooded area set to be turned into warehouses.

"It's a prime example of how the democratic system works, supervisors got all the information, evaluated it, and then made their decision," said Stanley Rovinski, Supervisors Chairman.

This comes after months of residents pleading with supervisors to keep Motus Capital, a commercial real estate company, from developing the land that is right behind their homes.

"Everybody's main concern was the traffic the quality of life, a warehouse doesn't belong in an area like that," said Michael Dudeck, Jenkins Township. "I'm glad they came to this decision, but we shouldn't let our guard down yet because this is possibly going to end up in higher courts."

"It's one good win, but there's many steps to go after this," added Jim McLaughlin.

This is not the first time this piece of land has been talked about being developed; McLaughlin says it won't be the last.

"Until a developer comes up and says, 'OK, we are gonna put houses and a golf course up there,' until that happens, you're in that situation where you are gonna always have that in the back of your mind. Is that gonna happen down the road," he said.

Newswatch 16 did reach out to Motus Capital regarding the Jenkins Township Supervisors' decision to not change the area's zoning; we did not get a response.