Cleanup continues in Luzerne County after storms sweep through Pennsylvania

A line of intense storms swept through Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Sunday night, leaving many in our area with a lot to clean up.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Storms swept through the Wyoming Valley Sunday night, bringing down trees and branches in many neighborhoods, making for closed roads and clean up.

The mess on Oak Street in Forty Fort was made right in front of Lou Cardoni's eyes.

"All of a sudden, out of the corner of my eye, there went the electrical. And everything blew past me in the window. I came out, saw the tree on the ground, saw the electrical service, the cable, the gutters in our front yard, and I thought 'oh God'," Cardoni said.

And the cleanup isn't going to be easy.

"I thought this is going to cost a few bucks. But hopefully, your homeowner's insurance will take care of some of it," Cardoni said.

Or at least the Borough can take care of the rest of the tree to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"It's got to get cut down because it's rotten to the core. That one limb that's over is another good one [that] is going to knock it into other people's houses," he said.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of these storms that swept through our area.

A lot of people said it was more of a nuisance, leaving behind property damage and a lot to clean up here.

"Yeah, a lot of damages, trees down everywhere. So we'll be busy. I'm sure we're doing some cleanup," Cardoni said.

But not until Alex O'Donnell of 570 Overhaul Contracting is done with some cleanup of his own.

The wind brought down a branch from way up high on this tree and crashed on top of his trailer in West Pittston, damaging it and a ladder on top.

For this team, there's no time to rest.

"Never, between all the work that we have, money to be made. Now we got to do our own," O'Donnell said.