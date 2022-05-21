Kicking off summer in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a Summer Kick-Off Party at City View Park.
Food trucks dished up everything from barbecue to pierogies and even some ice cream.
Organizers say it's all about bringing the community together to have a little fun.
"Everybody here that's participating, the food trucks, the entertainment, the vendors, are all from the greater Hazleton area. And that's one of the biggest things we want to promote in the recreation department is local people supporting local people and of course, supporting our parks," said Gary Perna, Parks and Recreation Supervisor.
The Summer Kick-Off also featured games and a bounce house for the kids in Hazleton.
