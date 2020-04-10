Sukkot Harvest Fall Festival kicks off in Kingston

The Sukkot Harvest Fall Festival was held Sunday at the Outdoor Marketplace at The Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another festival celebrating Autumn was held Sunday in Luzerne County.

The Sukkot Harvest Fall Festival was held at the Outdoor Marketplace at The Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Sukkot is a Jewish holiday celebrating the fall harvest.

Among the specialties up for grabs were candy, cheeses, candles, crafts, and jewelry at the market along Third Avenue.

There were also special activities throughout the day for families and children including an apple scavenger hunt and free pumpkins.