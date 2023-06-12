'Successful as ever' Osterhout Free Library book sale

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub shows us why people keep coming back year after year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Folks are flocking to the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre and heading under the tent for its 45th annual book sale.

"They're still coming, still coming strong. We were really busy Friday, lines down past the tent. On Friday night, Saturday, the same thing. We opened early both days, a few minutes early, to get the crowds in. It's still as successful as ever," said Linda Kubiak with Friends of the Osterhout Free Library.

Organizers believe there are several reasons why people continue to attend the library's biggest fundraiser year after year.

"I think there are still a lot of book lovers out there. I think there's something about things in print, reading things in print and not off the screen; it gives the eyes a break. There's different topics and categories you might be able to dig deeper into," said Michelle Riley, the library's development director.

"Considering the fact that there are no more bookstores in Wilkes-Barre; there's Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and that's about it. So, we fill a big slot," said Cynthia Bhagat with Friends of the Osterhout Free Library.

"Everything's on the computer and stuff. But I always like books, and I have a collection at the house," said Neil Brown from Kingston. "I found a couple of good aviation books here."

There are more than 60 book categories to browse in the sale as well as CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles.

"People are walking out with shopping bags filled with books. And then on Saturday, we have a deal where you come in for $10, you get a box, at least 35 books for $10, and you go around, you fill the box, and you walk out," Bhagat said.

The sale wraps up on Saturday.