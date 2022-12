Folks came out to support Toys for Tots Sunday afternoon along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A holiday gathering and fundraiser was held Sunday in Luzerne County.

For the sixth year, the Hanover Township Lions Club held a tree lighting and a Toys for Tots 'Stuff the Truck' event.

People stopped by to donate toys that will be given to children in need this Christmas.

Kids were able to get their picture with Santa.

There was also pizza from Pizza Bella and Dunkin Coffee in Luzerne County.