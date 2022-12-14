Stuffing the bus with presents in Luzerne County

Last year, the Wyoming Pa Toys for Tots Foundation helped 16,000 local children.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority held a "Stuff the bus" event Wednesday morning, benefiting Toys for Tots.

LCTA staff, U.S. Marines, and even Santa collected new, unwrapped toys, books, games, and cash donations for children this year.

So the seats on the bus are full of toys instead of riders.

Organizers say the community support has been great.

"Oh it's been a great turn out the people of Wyoming Valley are very caring generous people and they've been coming out and we ask them to keep coming out," said Robert Fiume, Executive Director LCTA.

